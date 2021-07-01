Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 736,492 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5,625.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.91% of Varex Imaging worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 40.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

