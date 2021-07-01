Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,299,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

