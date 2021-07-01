Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,579,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

