Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $12.41 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TM stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.70. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $185.38.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

