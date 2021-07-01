Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

