Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 254,226 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 867.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

