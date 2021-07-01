Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62.

Separately, Barclays cut Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

