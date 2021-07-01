Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. Analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile
Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.