Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. Analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

