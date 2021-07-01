Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $318.04 million and $12.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,126.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.08 or 0.06282201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.01473223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00407224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00158982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00624584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00422092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00363280 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,698,934,904 coins and its circulating supply is 26,878,926,013 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

