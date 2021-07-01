nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

NCNO opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

