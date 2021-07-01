NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.