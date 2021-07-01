National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $55.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.50 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

NSA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 24,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

