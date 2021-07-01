National Pension Service Sells 41,161 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,161 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $33,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $208.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.