National Pension Service Sells 19,363 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $38,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.45 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

