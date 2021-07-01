National Pension Service Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $34,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $177.02 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

