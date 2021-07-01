National Pension Service Has $36.51 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $556.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $570.10. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

