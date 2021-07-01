National Pension Service Has $31.13 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $128.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

