National Pension Service Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $33,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE stock opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

