National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Fortive worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,565,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,218,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3,179.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

