National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

