National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in June

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 11,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

