NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Update

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OPVS stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. NanoFlex Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

