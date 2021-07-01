NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Update

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OPVS stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. NanoFlex Power has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08.
About NanoFlex Power
