Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

