Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

