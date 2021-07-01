Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,820 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

