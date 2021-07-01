Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

DTE stock opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.