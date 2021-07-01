Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $297,815,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBAC opened at $318.70 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.11 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

