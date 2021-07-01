Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $147,689,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 851,943 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $69,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 186,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

