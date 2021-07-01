Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

