Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ryder System by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

