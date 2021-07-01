Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €274.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

