Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mueller Industries by 19.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 110,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

