M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $3.08. M&T Bank reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.20. 36,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,905. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.99. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $174,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

