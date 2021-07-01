MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stake Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $193,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $1,646,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MSA Safety by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 296.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:MSA opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.