Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Financial Survey

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82% STRATA Skin Sciences -26.12% -22.56% -12.47%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus price target of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 117.55%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 172.44%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Motus GI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 486.50 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.73 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.28 -$4.41 million ($0.13) -12.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Motus GI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

