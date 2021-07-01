Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

