Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

