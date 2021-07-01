Morgan Stanley Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $195.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

