Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333 ($4.35).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

