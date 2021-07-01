Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Trading Up 0.9%

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG/A)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.69 and last traded at $84.06. Approximately 95,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Moog alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOG/A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.