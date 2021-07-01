Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,600 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

