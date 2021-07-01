Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 47,187 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 47,187 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

