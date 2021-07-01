Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

WBA opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

