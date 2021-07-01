Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $378.35 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

