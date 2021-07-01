Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.