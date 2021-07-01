Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,864 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.