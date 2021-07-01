Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,257 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $319.01 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

