Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,246,000 after purchasing an additional 322,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.05.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.