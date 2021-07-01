Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,060 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 28.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $7,248,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.