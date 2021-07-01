Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $287.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.36 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

