Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MONRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.85. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.62.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

